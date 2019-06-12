Great Bend Chamber responds to recommended contract termination

Press release from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development…

On June 11, the City of Great Bend, on behalf of the Mayor-appointed economic development committee, released a recommendation to terminate its existing agreement with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development for the performance of economic development services, and hire a full time city staff position to coordinate economic development activities. The current term of the existing agreement is in effect until December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development respects the city’s attention to economic development and focus on the well-being of the economic prosperity of the community. However, it is the consensus of the board of directors that the most advantageous structure for economic development is to continue the existing structure of housing the Economic Development staff and responsibilities within the Chamber of Commerce. In addition to this existing structure, the board of directors are supportive of discussions regarding the addition of an economic development advisory council and direct oversight by an executive committee comprised of members of the governing body as well as members of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development looks forward to discussing the best way to create as much economic prosperity for Great Bend through continuing the important relationship with the City of Great Bend.

The city’s aforementioned recommendation will be on the agenda for the June 17th City Council Meeting at 6:30 pm.