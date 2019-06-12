Cop Shop (6/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:54 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 107.

At 7:40 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of SW 50 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/11)

Theft

At 9:01 a.m. a report of a subject coming by her home that said he was from AT&T was made at 3632 32nd Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:06 a.m. a vehicle struck a second vehicle at 19th & Washington.

At 11:34 a.m. an accident was reported at 3600 Broadway.

Theft

At 11:43 p.m. theft of an iPad was reported at 1324 Kansas Avenue.