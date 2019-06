The Great Bend Legion Chiefs picked up a pair of one run victories Tuesday night at the Great Bend Sports Complex against Dodge City.

In game one, the Chiefs ralled from a 6-0 deficit to win the game 8-7 in 8-innings. The Chiefs also won game two with a walk off in the bottom of the seventh to win 6-5.

Great Bend improved to 10-4 on the season heading into a Wednesday night double header at Salina.