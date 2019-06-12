Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/11)

BOOKED: Audrianna Bender on BTDC warrant for six counts of forgery, six count of theft by deception, theft, and att. theft, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juan Manuel Jurado-Garcia of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for sexual exploitation of a child with a bond of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brianna Feist of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Ronelle Delaurentis of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for forgery with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Zachary McKay to Saline County Sheriff’s Office for their warrant.

RELEASED: Audrianna Bender of Great Bend posted a $10,000 surety bond through Around the Clock Bail Bonding on BTDC case for six counts of forgery, six counts of theft by deception, theft, and att. theft.

RELEASED: Ronelle Delaurentis of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for forgery after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ricky Bryant on GBMC case for domestic battery, received OR bond for time served on the 48 hours. Still has local charges.