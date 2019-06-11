Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.