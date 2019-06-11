Suspect takes their own life….swept away by river

A suspect shot himself, then was washed down the Arkansas River late Monday night.

According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Monday night after a vehicle with a wanted person driving it was identified by deputies on Washington Street in Great Bend.

Bellendir says the suspects vehicle fled south on Washington Street, crossed the flood control dike and entered the riverbed where it became disabled. The driver then exited the vehicle with a firearm and entered the Arkansas River and shot himself and disappeared into deep fast moving water.

As of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency personnel have not been able to locate the body. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Great Bend Fire Department swift water rescue team for assistance.

Further details will be released as soon as they become available.