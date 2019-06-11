Students avoid injury after semi sideswipes Kan. school bus

SALINE COUNTY — Students on a summer outing avoided injury after an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 USD 418 McPherson School Activity bus driven by Ernest Clifton White, Jr., 75, Assaria, was south bound on Interstate 135.

A southbound 1996 Peterbilt semi driven by Thomas Edward Smith, 59, Dakota City, NE., sideswiped the bus as the bus attempted to pass just south of Mentor Road.

Smith, White, thirteen students and one other adult on the bus were not injured, according to the KHP. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.