Sheriff: K9 helps locate Kan. burglary suspect hiding in home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 1a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of SE 45th St on a report of a suspicious vehicle on the property of a residence, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

When deputies arrived at the residence they found a white Cadillac Escalade, unoccupied, parked in the bushes. Deputies investigated further and located an adult male on the property and detained him. With the assistance of a Topeka Police Department K9 unit, another male was located hiding in a room in the residence. The house had been fully rummaged through with items missing as well as other items piled up.

Deputies booked Vincent A. Reyner, 42, and Travis L Russell, 35, both of Topeka, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage, according to Stallbaumer.