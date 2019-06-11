Police: Kansas woman jailed for fatal stabbing

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 9:30p.m. Monday, police responded to the 100 Block of East Vine Street in Junction City, according to a media release. At the scene, police found 55-year-old Eddie Starks of Junction City with a stab wound. EMS transported Starts to a Topeka hospital where he died.

Police arrested Vondra Brown, 49, Junction City, on requested charges of 2nd degree murder. Police released no additional details early Tuesday.