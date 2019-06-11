Police Chief: Search for Kan. felon wanted for shooting expanded

ATCHISON COUNTY —The search for a convicted felon suspected in a weekend shooting continues. Kevin Maxey, Jr., 31, Atchison is wanted for the Sunday morning shooting of a 42-year-old Atchison man near a city park, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.

On Tuesday, Wilson said they had expanded the search beyond the city of Atchison and are doing a number of things in an attempt to locate him.

Officers raided Maxey’s home Sunday evening but he wasn’t there. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, suffered two gunshot wounds.

Wilson said about 20 people had gathered in the area when an argument broke out, primarily between two people. He says the victim apparently was not involved in the argument and was standing in the area when the shots were fired.

Maxey has been imprisoned for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and Contraband: Non firearm, etc non employee, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.