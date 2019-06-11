Kansas felon accused of violent attack on woman, children

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an alleged violent attack.

On June 6 when police responded to the report of an aggravated battery. When they arrived, they found the victim who told them she had been beaten by her boyfriend.

Armando Fierro, 37, is accused of striking the woman with some type of cord, putting a towel around her neck and dragging her across the floor.

At some point, he then brought in a propane tank and threatened more violence against her and her three disabled children. The victim was able to escape and call police.

When officers entered the home, they could see pillows in the living room had been set on fire near where the propane tank was sitting. Fierro who served time for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated burglary left the home before police arrived.

On June 7, officers located Fierro’s vehicle on the west side of Hutchinson. With the assistance of the Reno County Emergency Response Team they took him into custody.

Fierro is jailed on a $100,000 bond for aggravated battery-domestic violence, aggravated assault, aggravated arson and aggravated endangerment of a child.

Fierro will be back in court next Monday for the formal reading of charges.