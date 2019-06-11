City releases recommendation to terminate agreement for services with G.B. Chamber for Economic Development activities

City Press Release – 6/11/19

Great Bend, Ks, June 11, 2019 – On May 6th, Mayor Andrasek appointed a 5-person committee, consisting of himself, Council members Jolene Biggs, Cory Urban, Dana Dawson and former councilmember Chad Somers, to analyze the method by which the City conducts its economic development activities. The committee met on five separate occasions, including once with members of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, and hereby submits the following recommendation.

The committee hereby recommends terminating the Agreement for Services for Great Bend Economic Development Activities, with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, and hiring a full-time staff position to coordinate economic development activities. This position will be held in direct oversight by an Executive Committee comprised of members of the city’s governing body as well as representation from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Furthermore, they recommend the creation of an Economic Development Advisory Council, appointed by the mayor, to communicate, coordinate and provide scaled discussion and input regarding economic development.

Per the agreement “unless otherwise mutually agreed upon, any termination shall not become effective until the end of the then-current term.” The current term ends December 31, 2019.

Additionally, the committee acknowledges the importance of the role which the Chamber plays in supporting local business and industry. As such, they recommend the Chamber be given the opportunity to make an agency funding request for FY 2020.