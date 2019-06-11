36-year old Ellinwood man identified as the person who took his own life near the Arkansas River Monday night

A 36-year old Ellinwood man has been identified as the person who took his own life after a short police chase late Monday night. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the body of Nicholas Curtice of Ellinwood was found at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning approximately 1200 feet downstream from a location where he had been involved in a confrontation with law enforcement.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Great Bend Police Officers and members of the Great Bend Fire Department searched for Curtice for several hours after the incident but were unable to locate him due to the swift current and darkness. After the search resumed early Tuesday morning, members of the Great Bend Fire Department “swift water rescue team” located the body. A boat from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks assisted in the recovery.

Barton County Corner, Dr. E.L. Jones was notified and arrived at the scene. The death has been ruled a suicide.