Two arrested at Great Bend motel with stolen vehicle, drugs, and counterfeit currency

On Friday, June 7 at approximately 10:50 a.m. officers with the Great Bend Police Department were in the area of the Super 8 Motel located at 911 Grant Street in Great Bend, checking on a possible suspicious person. Officers located a vehicle in the parking lot of Super 8 Motel, which had been reported stolen from Michigan.

After further investigation, detectives located the subjects who had been in possession of the stolen vehicle. It was determined the two suspects were in room 203 of Super 8. After a search warrant was obtained and executed, Ashlee Swink, w/f 28, and Isabel Leal, w/f 24, were in the room and arrested.

Swink and Leal were in possession of numerous different identification cards, marijuana, methamphetamine, paraphernalia, counterfeit currency and financial ledgers with account information and personal information. Swink and Leal were booked into the Barton County Detention Center.

The narcotics, identification cards and financial information was collected along with the counterfeit currency and vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime contact the Great Bend Police Department at 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 792-1300.