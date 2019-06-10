Police: Kansas man held without bond for weekend homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 7p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a battery at 905 W. 9th Street in Coffeyville, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found 71-year-old Steven L. Lucas of Coffeyville unconscious. Lucas was transported by EMS to CRMC where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested a person of interest identified as Ralph Hayward, 47, of Coffeyville, He is being held in the Coffeyville jail without bond.

Police also were able to identify the owner, occupants of a black SUV for additional information in the case, according to the release.