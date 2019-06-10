Police: Help identify 2 suspects in alleged electronics theft in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of electronics from Best Buy in Manhattan in the 300 Block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

Authorities want to speak to two individuals seen on security cameras and are asking the public to help identify them. according to a social media report from the Riley County Police Department.

If you have any information, do not attempt to apprehend the suspects, contact RCPD: (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers: (785) 539-7777. Submit a tip: https://bit.ly/2wJ15Db