Police: 2nd time in a week kids caught stealing computers from a Kan. school

SEDGWICK COUNTY — For the second time in a week, law enforcement authorities are investigating a school burglary and have three boys in custody.

Just after 9:30p.m. June 6, police responded to burglary alarm at the Mueller Magnate School in the 2500 Block of East 18th Street North in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

At the scene, police observed three young suspects exiting the school with backpacks containing laptop computers, a digital camera and other electronic equipment from the school.

Police arrested two 14-year-old boys and a 11-year-old boy on requested charges that include burglary and obstruction. They are being held in the juvenile detention center.

At 4 a.m. June 30, police arrested a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old leaving Mayberry Middle School in the 200 Block of South Sheridan in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. The 12-year-old boy had three laptop computers from the school, according to Davidson. They were booked into juvenile detention for burglary, theft, destruction of property and curfew violation.