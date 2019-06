The new sign is up for the Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer headquarters in Hoisington. The nonprofit organization that supports families with children battling cancer purchased the building at 169 S. Main Street this spring from the City of Hoisington.

Kans for Kids co-directors Duane and Debbie Reif anticipate retiring soon and needed to move the organization’s office from their home.

Since 1994, 35 children and their families have been assisted by Kans for Kids.