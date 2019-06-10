Monday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.



Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.



Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.



Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.



Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.



Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.



Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.



Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.



Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.



Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.



Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80