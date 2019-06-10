Great Bend Post

Great Bend’s Brack gets a TD as West beats East in Shrine Bowl

by

West Team member Koy Brack (#12) of Great Bend throws a pass during warmups. The West team defeated the East team 26-7 in the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl held at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City on Saturday, June 8. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)

Great Bend High School graduate Koy Brack was involved in the opening touchdown for the West squad Saturday evening in Dodge City and helped guide the West to a 26-7 win over the East in the 46th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Brack connected with McPherson’s Gabe Hoover for a 19-yard score in the first quarter.

The 26-7 win was the largest margin of victory in the Shrine Bowl since 2011.

West now leads the Shrine series 28-16-1.

Brack was the fourth straight Panther selected to the Shrine Bowl, and eighth in the past nine years.