The Great Bend Bat Cats experienced their first postponement of the season Sunday, June 9, as their second game against Andale was called off because of the weather.

Great Bend was able to stop a two-game skid, by beating Andale 13-6 on Saturday. The Bat Cats improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Sunflower Collegiate League.

Great Bend plays at home tomorrow night at Al Burns Field against the Mulvane Patriots. You can listen to tomorrow night’s game on Hits 106.9 FM.