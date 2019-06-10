Barton County Fair switching carnival hosts this summer

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Barton County Fair is switching from their previous carnival host after last summer’s incident that resulted in carnival workers being charged with murder of two vendors.

Barton County Fair Association Treasurer Kate Wary says they are not blaming Wagner’s Carnival for what happened, but felt it was wise to get a completely separate outfit for the 28th Annual Barton County Fair that will be July 10 – 14.

“The new carnival is coming 800 miles to make sure Great Bend has an event,” Barton County Fair President Charles Atkinson said. “That’s critical, because without the carnival we were very concerned on what to do for the entertainment aspect.”

A group of carnival workers have been charged with killing Alfred and Pauline Carpenter of Wichita at the Barton County fairgrounds in Great Bend last July where the couple were vendors. The bodies were discovered in a national forest in Van Buren, Arkansas.

Atkinson says carnivals are not a dime a dozen, they are very difficult to get. Typically, when you change carnival hosts it is two or three years before the transition is made.

“I’m the Executive Director for the Kansas Fairs & Festivals Association and we host a convention every year,” Atkinson said. “We just happened to have a carnival that’s been working with the state and just happened to have that date open.”

The Barton County Fair will switch over to Toby’s Carnival, based out of Missouri.

Wary also noted the Barton County Sheriff’s Office offered to have an officer at the fairgrounds 24 hours a day. There will be at least one patrol car there all hours for those that stay overnight in campers.