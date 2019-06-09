Police find Kansas man with counterfeit cash during traffic stop

ARKANSAS CITY— A Kansas man found with counterfeit cash remains jailed in Cowley County, according to online booking records.

Just after 10a.m. June 1, police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Central Avenue in Arkansas City, according to a media release.

A passenger in the car later identified as 22-year-old Lydell Loins of Arkansas City was found to have active warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody. During a search of his person police turned up suspected counterfeit U.S. currency, consisting of seven $20 bills and one $100 bill.

Loins was transported to and booked and remains jailed into the Cowley County for counterfeiting and possession of a controlled substance, both of which are felonies, plus a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also was arrested on an Arkansas City Municipal Court warrant for misdemeanor failure to

appear, as well as a warrant for felony aggravated robbery and misdemeanor battery through Cowley

County District Court in Arkansas City.