Plans underway for 41st annual Big Benefit Auction

The longest running fund raising event for the Barton Community Foundation is the annual Big Benefit Auction that raises funds that benefit students directly through scholarships and program enhancements. Plans are already underway for the 41st annual auction titled “Reflection, Through the Years.” This years event takes play on Saturday, August 24th at the Columbus Club in Great Bend. Here’s Foundation Director Coleen Cape.

Coleen Cape Audio

Cape says there are many different ways that businesses and individuals can contribute to the auction effort, from donated items to the auction, cash contributions or by buying tickets to the event.

Coleen Cape Audio

Tickets are $45 per person or a table of 8 can be purchased for $360. If you can’t attend the event, the Foundation also accepts cash donations. The night includes a social hour and dinner followed by the silent and live auctions.

To purchase tickets or to donate items, call the Barton Community College Foundation office at (620) 792-9306.