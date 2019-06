TREGO COUNTY ā€” One person died in an accident just before 11p.m. Saturday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Jimmy driven by Kyle A. Urban, 31, Ellis, was westbound on S Road three mile east of Kansas 147 Highway.

The SUV traveled off road to the left and rolled landing on its wheel and the driver was ejected.

Urban was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.