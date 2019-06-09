Large hail, funnel clouds and more rain from Saturday storm

CHEYENNE COUNTY – Severe weather rolled across Kansas Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning with reports of large hail, damaging winds, flooding rains and funnel clouds.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Cheyenne County just after 4:30p.m. Saturday and continued to issued tornado watches and warnings throughout the evening.

A flash flood warning in Trego County ended at 6:30a.m. Authorities have not reported damage or injury from the storms.