Large hail, funnel clouds and more rain from Saturday storm

CHEYENNE COUNTY – Severe weather rolled across Kansas Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning with reports of large hail, damaging winds, flooding rains and funnel clouds.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Cheyenne County just after 4:30p.m. Saturday and continued to issued tornado watches and warnings throughout the evening.
#Tornado 11 miles N of Russell Springs at 9:00pm @NWSGoodland #kswx pic.twitter.com/fa3nKaemlR
— Raquel Dean (@raquel_dean17) June 9, 2019
A flash flood warning in Trego County ended at 6:30a.m. Authorities have not reported damage or injury from the storms.