Drive-thru coffeehouse coming to Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A new coffee option is coming to Great Bend at the end of the summer.

Scooter’s Coffee has announced a drive-thru kiosk will be built at the 10th & Grant intersection in Great Bend and should be completed by the end of August or early September. Scooter’s Coffee has headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and opened its first coffeehouse in 1998.

Scooter’s Senior Manager Jamie Wiechman says Kansas is one of their growing markets.

“We look for areas where we can have success,” said Wiechman. “We look for certain populations. Based in Omaha, we’re growing out from there.”

Scooter’s has 217 stores throughout the Midwest, several in the Wichita area, and two soon to come in Hutchinson and Great Bend.

Wiechman says when looking at expansion, Scooter’s looks for locations that do not currently have drive-thru options for specialty coffee. The Great Bend coffeehouse will include a drive-thru only with no inside dining.

“We are primarily a drive-thru model,” Wiechman said. “We have a few cafe stores, but the drive-thru is our core model. Our thing is to be convenient and quick.”

Wiechman said Scooters in Great Bend would employ approximately 10 workers.

Along with specialty coffees, Scooter’s will offer fruit smoothies, iced beverages, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches.