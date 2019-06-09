Great Bend Post

Barton County Open Houses

Sunday, June 9th

190 S. Washington Ave, Great Bend
Price: $215,000
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


5948 16th St Terrace, Great Bend
Price: $185,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


5315 Quail Creek Dr, Great Bend
Price: $182,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS

 


5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend
Price: $157,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS


2400 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $129,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS


186 S. Washington Ave, Great Bend
Price: $82,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS

 

 

