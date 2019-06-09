Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, June 9th
190 S. Washington Ave, Great Bend
Price: $215,000
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5948 16th St Terrace, Great Bend
Price: $185,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5315 Quail Creek Dr, Great Bend
Price: $182,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend
Price: $157,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2400 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $129,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
186 S. Washington Ave, Great Bend
Price: $82,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!