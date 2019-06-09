Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, June 9th

190 S. Washington Ave, Great Bend

Price: $215,000

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

5948 16th St Terrace, Great Bend

Price: $185,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

5315 Quail Creek Dr, Great Bend

Price: $182,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend

Price: $157,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

2400 16th St, Great Bend

Price: $129,900

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

186 S. Washington Ave, Great Bend

Price: $82,500

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

