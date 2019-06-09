ABBB adds Bruner as new staff accountant

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend, KS — The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Bruner to their professional team.

Bruner started with ABBB as an intern in 2017 and continued working while attending Fort Hays State University. He recently transitioned to a full-time staff accountant role.

“We’re excited that Matt has chosen to launch his accounting career as a member of the ABBB team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “We look forward to witnessing his continued growth as an accounting professional.”

A 2019 graduate of FHSU, Bruner holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He currently resides in Great Bend, Kansas, his hometown.