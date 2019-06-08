Sheriff: Chase at 100-mph ends in NW Kansas arrest

DECATUR COUNTY – Deputies arrested a suspect late Friday night following a high-speed chase in Norton and Decatur counties.

Just after 11p.m. the Decatur County Sheriff’s office received a report of an erratic driver traveling west from Norton on Highway 36, according to a social media report from the sheriff’s office. A deputy clocked the 2008 Acura MDX speeding at 107 mph.

Assistance was requested from the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and the Oberlin Police Department when the driver later identified as Jason Jackson failed to stop.

A KHP trooper successfully deployed a spike strip. The vehicle, bearing a Colorado license plate, came to a stop a few miles east of Oberlin.

A felony car stop was executed with the assistance of Oberlin police. Jackson was taken into custody without further incident. Authorities also found Illegal drugs in the car.