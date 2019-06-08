Possible change in Great Bend’s contract with the Chamber still a mystery

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting was mysterious. An amended agenda at the beginning of the meeting added what turned into a lengthy-discussed item concerning the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.

The City Council was ready to vote on a recommendation made by an Economic Development committee, consisting of councilmembers, on the relationship the City has with the Chamber. Catching wind of the possible fundamental shift in how Great Bend addresses economic development, Chamber Board Chair AJ Chrest recruited Chamber members Monday afternoon to attend the meeting and voice their concern with the recommendation.

Councilmember Cory Urban was part of the chosen committee.

“I had a discussion with AJ (Chrest) and that was good,” Urban said. “I was contacted by three other people and that was it. “I can point out 10 to 12 here that I know, haven’t heard from anybody about anything.”

At the May 6th City Council meeting, Mayor Joe Andrasek appointed himself and councilmembers Urban, Jolene Biggs, Dana Dawson, and Chad Somers (has since resigned his council position) to the committee.

Chamber members, including Kenny Vink (OPI owner), were taken back that it was never made transparent that a problem existed with the city’s contract with the Chamber for economic development.

“When you say, ‘nobody called you’, when you don’t tell anyone what’s going on, how and what were we supposed to call you about?” questioned Vink.

The City Council then heard public concerns of a possible violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act for having the committee consist of four city councilmembers. A press release from the City of Great Bend was issued and proved that no violation occurred, but acknowledged “their actions were not best practice and in the future will take steps to ensure citizen’s confidence in their commitment to transparency.”

“We spent a lot of time and countless phone calls trying to make it the best we can,” said Urban referring to the recommendation.

Chrest considered Great Bend’s contract with the Chamber as a partnership, and noted the committee’s discussions were similar to excluding a partner and making a recommendation without them.

“The last bunch that was in here kept everything a secret and everybody got all upset about it,” Vink added.

“We were going to make an announcement when we get all the information,” Dawson replied to Vink. “We were requested tonight that somebody wanted to give more information so we’re going to take that all in.”

It was moved to have the Chamber Executive Board meet with the committee Thursday evening at City Hall before the recommendation will be made to the rest of the City Council at the June 17th meeting.

Because the possible change in the city’s relationship with the Chamber was tabled, details of the committee’s recommendation were never revealed.