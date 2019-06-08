Kan. man with 2-dozen convictions sentenced for knife attack on officer

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas has been sentenced after attacking a Wichita Police

Officer, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

On March 29, Darren Hutcherson, 54 of Wichita, pled guilty to aggravated

assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and interference with law

enforcement. On Friday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced Hutcherson to 51 months in

prison.

On October 10, 2018, Wichita Police were dispatched to the Union Rescue Mission on N. Hillside to apprehend Hutcherson who was wanted by the Dept. of Corrections.

In the Rescue Mission dining hall, officers told Hutcherson to put down a knife and put his hands behind his back. Hutcherson lunged at the officer, striking him in the upper chest. The knife fell to the floor after it struck the officer’s ballistic vest. The officer was not injured.

Hutcherson has two dozen convictions for burglary, theft, robbery, DUI and Flee or Attempt to Elude officers, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.