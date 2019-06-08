Finding long-term, city-wide drainage solutions is on Great Bend’s radar

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

As several residents from the Stone Ridge and Amber Meadows subdivisions have come forward to speak out about flooding, drainage, and groundwater, the City of Great Bend has stated finding long-term solutions to storm water drainage is on their radar.

In the Great Bend City Council’s strategic planning session earlier this year, the governing body and City Administrator Kendal Francis recognized developing better drainage throughout the entire city should be addressed.

“Our strategic plan is designed to address the issues we have city-wide,” Francis said. “A lot of it is because where the water drains to, when it gets full, it does not have anywhere to go.”

With many houses’ basements getting flooded due to heavy rains this spring, the governing body has heard from homeowners looking for answers regarding to drainage and groundwater. The City is aware of problem areas and Francis says the big issue is finding better, feasible ways to transfer water from town to the Arkansas River.

Councilmember Cory Urban says although getting long-term fixes to the city’s storm water drainage is a goal, outcomes and plans of action may take years.

“When we talk about the long-term storm water drainage strategic planning, that’s not a two-month project,” said Urban. “That’s a year, two years, before it even starts. It takes a log of legwork.”

With an extensive amount of rain received this spring, many flooding issues from Great Bend property owners have been caused by the rising groundwater. While groundwater issues may be difficult to avoid with this amount of rain, city staff is mindful of troubling drainage problems even with less rain. Randy Suchy has voiced his concern for years about how too much runoff water pours into Suchy Lake causing drainage issues south of town and near 10th Street.