Authorities identify man who died in explosion at Kan. motorsports park

TOPEKA — Authorities have identified the man who died in an accident Friday in Topeka.

Just after 6:00p.m. on Friday, fire crews responded to Heartland Motorsports near a maintenance building, according to Fire Chief Michael Martin.

Upon arrival fire and AMR crews located one adult male patient suffering from critical injuries sustained in an explosion. Despite efforts by EMS crews, 41-year-old Joshua Darryl Aubert succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire cause was accidental. Evidence indicates the victim was using a torch to cut open what was believed to be an empty metal drum labeled as methanol when the explosion occurred.