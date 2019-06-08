2 hospitalized after Lexus pulling trailer rolls in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Saturday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Lexus G470 pulling a trailer and driven by Lucia G. Francisco, 53, North Royalton, OH., was westbound on Interstate 70 ten miles east of Russell.

The vehicle swerved into the ditch when the trailer began to sway. The Lexus rolled once.

Francisco and a passenger Marvin G. Francisco, 46, North Royalton, OH., were transported to the hospital in Russell. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.