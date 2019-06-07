Tractor Supply in Great Bend with soft and grand opening this month

Tractor Supply Company in Great Bend is gearing up for its grand opening later this month with a soft opening this weekend. The retail chain that offers products for home improvement, agriculture, garden, livestock, and pet care will have a private viewing for a few Great Bend representatives Friday, June 7 and will conduct their soft opening Saturday, June 8.

Tractor Supply built their store at the southwest corner of Grant Street and 8th Street, just west of Walmart. The store hours at the Great Bend location will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. There are currently 12 employees, five of which are fulltime.

The grand opening for the Tractor Supply Great Bend is June 22. The Golden Belt Humane Society will be hosting an “Adopt A Pet” event at Tractor Supply the same day and will have adoptable dogs ready for their forever homes along with a barbecue meal for $6.

Tractor Supply owns and operates over 1,700 stores in 49 states and opened a store in Hays this past March.