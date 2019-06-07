Spirit AeroSystems moves some to 4-day work week due to 737 MAX issue

WICHITA — Spirit Aerosystems is making changes as they face financial challenges in the wake of the issues involving the safety of Boeing’s 737 Max jets.

On June 21, the aerostructures manufacturer in Wichita will shorten the work week to 32 hours for up to ten weeks for all salaried, management and executive employees working on commercial programs, according to a media release from the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace or SPEEA.

The reduction will impact salaries by 20 percent per week, according to the release.

Those employees have the option to take Monday or Friday off. Employees on the Strategic Defense Program were not included in the changes.

In addition to the initial safety issues, Boeing is now telling some airlines flying its 737 model to replace a part on the planes’ wings, a move that could affect more than 100 aircraft. Boeing said on Sunday that it is working with federal regulators and contacted airlines about potential problems discovered in one batch of “slat tracks” produced by a supplier.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model.