Russian woman sentenced for international parental kidnapping in Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. – A Russian-born woman was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison Thursday for unlawfully taking her daughter to Russia and demanding money before allowing the American father to have custody of the girl, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In March, a jury found Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley, 38, guilty on one count of international parental kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money from the child’s father.

During trial, the prosecutor presented evidence that in April 2014 Mobley took a child of hers (identified as S.M. in court records) to Russia despite the fact the biological father, Brian Mobley, had been awarded joint custody in Sedgwick County District Court. At the time, the Mobleys had a pending divorce case before the court. The defendant did not obtain the permission of the court or Brian Mobley before going to Russia with the child. The child still has not returned to the United States.

Between April 2014 and November 2016, the defendant only permitted Brian Mobley to communicate with S.M. via cell phones and Skype applications. She told Brian Mobley that he needed to send her money in order to see the child.