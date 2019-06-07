Russell Community Theater offers new summer experience

By Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield

Russell, KS – For the first time in history, the Russell Community Theater summer production will be held at the RCT Playhouse at 5th and Kansas. Patrons are invited to attend a pre-show reception to enjoy a variety of hors’ oeuvres and other refreshments. The reception will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, with the show following at 8:00 pm.

Reservations are required for patrons wishing to attend the pre-show reception. Reservations may be made at Encore Antiques & Collectables, 590 S. Fossil, Russell or by calling 785-483-4057.

RCT will be presenting The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] June 25-29 at the RCT Playhouse. The production features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays performed in under 90 minutes by three actors. Fast paced, witty and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

The cast includes “the new, the old, and the in between”. Everett Robert will make his RCT debut, while John Dumler is an RCT veteran. Marc Hertel is returning to the RCT stage after a couple of previous appearances. First presented as an improv project, The Complete Works was created (and solidified and revised) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.

Reservations for the pre-show reception open June 11. Patrons wishing to attend the show only are not required to make reservations. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] is performed by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc., New York, NY.

Russell Community Theater is a non-profit theater company in Russell, Kansas. The sole purpose of RCT is to produce theater for the community and the surrounding area. Completely volunteer-driven, RCT is supported financially solely through ticket admissions and gifts from those supportive of community theater. Since its inception in 1986, RCT has presented 96 full-scale theatrical productions.