Webby is out but Mike Marzolf (Great Bend Tribune) and Lyles Lashley (Great Bend track coach) are in for the summer’s first free-for-all. The boys hit on Marzolf’s failed anniversary date, announced state championship sites from KSHSAA, and area athletes up for Catchy awards. Recent Hoisington High School graduate Jakob Breit also talks with Cole about being named a manager for the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

