KWEC to hold pollinator theme STEM event

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center is holding their next Drop-In STEM activity Monday June 17 from 12-5 p.m. This event corresponds with National Pollinator Week, held in 2019 from June 17-23.

Pollinator week is a time to celebrate pollinators and spread the word about what you can do to protect them.

Free, come-and-go, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities for the family will celebrate the valuable ecosystem services provided by bees, birds, butterflies, bats, and beetles. We will have special activities led by KWEC staff and volunteers, Sara Martinz with the Barton County Conservation District and NRCS, and Elsi Miller with The Nature Conservancy in Kansas.

Explore our trails with nets in search of pollinators, engineer a bee and see how it moves pollen from flower to flower, learn how bats are pollinators too, dissect a flower, and so much more.

The event is held at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, 592 NE K-156 HWY, Great Bend, KS. Call 1-877-243-9268, 620-566-1456 or email amkern2@fhsu.edu for more information.