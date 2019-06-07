Kan. Supreme Court affirms conviction in killing of Salina girl

TOPEKA —The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed Macio Domingo Palacio, Jr.’s convictions in Saline County District Court in the death of Allie Saum in May of 2015, according to a media release from the court.

He is one of five men convicted in the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old Salina girl.

In a decision written by Justice Eric Rosen and published Friday, the Supreme Court affirmed Palacio’s Saline County District Court convictions for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

The court held that the district court did not err in denying Palacio’s motion to change venue.

It also rejected Palacio’s claim that the district court erred in denying his motion to suppress his confession. Palacio had argued that investigators obtained his confession in violation of his constitutional rights by interrogating him after he clearly asked to speak with a lawyer and by exerting coercive tactics. The court held that the officers’ questions did not constitute interrogation and that Palacio’s confession was voluntary.