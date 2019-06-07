Kan. man falls asleep driving pickup carrying herbicide

SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.

A 2015 Ford F550 driven by Kenneth Reh, 75, Inman, was westbound in the 5800 Block of Kansas Highway 4 a half mile west of Niles Road, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The driver fell asleep and pickup left the road and struck a culvert.

EMS transported Reh to Salina Regional Health Center for head and possible chest injuries, according to Soldan. A passenger, Roman Loera-Ramos, 56, McPherson, had cuts to his face and was treated at the scene.

The pickup was carrying a chemical tank that had Roundup herbicide and there was a minor spill of the herbicide. Saline County Emergency Management personnel responded to the scene and determined that the spill did not pose a threat to humans or animals, according to Soldan.