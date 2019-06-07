Great Bend Post

Kan. man falls asleep driving pickup carrying herbicide

SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.

Photo Saline County Sheriff

A 2015 Ford F550 driven by Kenneth Reh, 75, Inman, was westbound in the 5800 Block of Kansas Highway 4 a half mile west of Niles Road, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The driver fell asleep and pickup left the road and struck a culvert.

EMS transported Reh to Salina Regional Health Center for head and possible chest injuries, according to Soldan. A passenger, Roman Loera-Ramos, 56, McPherson, had cuts to his face and was treated at the scene.

The pickup was carrying a chemical tank that had Roundup herbicide and there was a minor spill of the herbicide. Saline County Emergency Management personnel responded to the scene and determined that the spill did not pose a threat to humans or animals, according to Soldan.