Couple from Stafford hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY— Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Thursday in Reno County.

A 2019 Chevy 3500 pickup driven by Victor Lopez-Campa, Jr., 36, Partridge, was eastbound on Trail West at Kansas 61 Highway, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver stopped, didn’t see any traffic and started across the intersection. A northesast bound 2008 Pontiac Torrent driven by Richard A. Callison, 61, Stafford, struck the driver’s side of the pickup, spun out of control into the ditch and rolled onto its top, according to the sheriff’s department.

Callison and his wife Barbetta L. Callison 51, Stafford, were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Lopez- Campa was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.