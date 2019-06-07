Bat Cats rally comes up short against Salina

After giving up 8 runs in the first 3 innings, the Great Bend Bat Cats made things interesting against Salina last night, but fell short in the comeback, losing 8-6.

The Salina Shock scored 4 in the 1st, and 4 in the 3rd and were held scoreless after that, but Great Bend’s scoring stopped after the 6th inning. Conrad Hansel took the loss for the Bat Cats, never able to record an out in the 1st inning before being replaced by Will Mossa who went all 9 innings.

That’s back-to-back losses for Great Bend, now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

The Bat Cats have tonight off before continuing the six-game home stand with a game against Andale tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at Al Burns Memorial Field.