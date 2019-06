BOOKED: David R. Johnson on Barton County District Court case for battery DV with a $2,500 surety bond.

BOOKED: Timothy Richardson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S. BTDC case for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a stimulant, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jorge Aguiler-Gonzalez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey of Great Bend on serve sentence.