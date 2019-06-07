KDOT announces approved May bids with projects in Barton & Pawnee counties

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas. The letting took place May 22 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

District One — Northeast

Brown ‑ 20‑7 KA‑5260‑01 ‑ K‑20, from the U.S. 75/K‑20 junction east to the west city limits of Horton, sealing, 10.4 miles, Vance Brothers Inc. and Subsidiary, Kansas City, Mo., $297,915.58.

Johnson ‑ 435‑46 KA‑4696‑02 ‑ I‑435, ramps at 95th Street, guard fence, Fulsom Brothers Inc., Cedar Vale, Ks., $12,695.23.

Shawnee ‑ 75‑89 KA‑4943‑01 ‑ Bridge #161 located at the east I‑70/U.S. 75 junction, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $358,142.00.

Wyandotte ‑ 435‑105 KA‑4691‑02 ‑ I‑435, from mile marker 16.0 to the Missouri River, guard fence, 4.0 miles, Fulsom Brothers Inc., Cedar Vale, Ks., $77,963.75.

Wyandotte ‑ 635‑105 KA‑4693‑01 ‑ I‑635, from the north approach of the Hump Yard bridges (Bridge #040 and #041) north to the change of pavement 750 feet north of bridge #310 (the 43rd Street Bridge), pavement patching, 3.5 miles, R A Knapp Construction Inc., Lenexa, Ks., $2,423,443.25.

Wyandotte ‑ 70‑105 KA‑4695‑01 ‑ I‑70, from the east edge of Quarry Road bridge east to 0.6 mile east of the 38th Street bridge, pavement patching, 1.6 miles, R A Knapp Construction Inc., Lenexa, Ks., $1,838,734.65.

Wyandotte ‑ 635‑105 KA‑4940‑01 ‑ Bridge #042 over 42nd Street on I-635 located 1,056 feet north of Old K‑32, bridge repair, R A Knapp Construction Inc., Lenexa, Ks., $536,078.24.

Wyandotte ‑ 635‑105 KA‑4941‑01 ‑ Bridge #043 over Speaker Road on I-635 located approximately 2,059 feet north of Old K‑32, bridge repair, R A Knapp Construction Inc., Lenexa, Ks., $1,163,697.00.

Statewide ‑ 73‑106 KA‑5256‑01 ‑ U.S. 73, located at the K‑192/Easton Road/U.S. 73 junction and K‑7, at the K‑32/K‑7 junction , I‑70 at the 57th Street/I‑70 junction, I‑635 at the I‑70/I‑635 junction and U.S. 69 at the following locations- Steele Road/U.S. 69 junction, Merriam Lane/U.S. 69 junction and I‑35/U.S. 69 junction, culvert, Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company Inc. and Affiliate, Leavenworth, KS., $311,969.00.

District Three — Northwest

Osborne ‑ 71 C‑4921‑01 – Bridge over tributary of Twin Creek on West 180th Drive located 9 miles south and1.8 miles east of Osborne, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Ks., $364,755.75.



District Four — Southeast

Montgomery ‑ 63 C‑4918‑01 – Bridge over Hafer Run on 2100 Road located 3.0 miles east and 0.9 mile north of Caney, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Ks., $381,674.50.



District Five — South Central

Barber ‑ 281‑4 KA‑5242‑01 ‑ Bridge #039 over Elm Creek Drainage on U.S. 281 located 11.33 miles north of the east U.S. 160/U.S. 281 junction, bridge repair, PBX Corporation & Subsidiary, Sapulpa, Ok., $120,747.20.

Barton ‑ 156‑5 KA‑5246‑01 ‑ Bridge #010 over Cow Creek on K-156 located 12.44 miles northeast of U.S. 56, bridge repair, Bridges Inc., Newton, Ks., $299,816.80.

Butler ‑ 54‑8 KA‑5039‑01 ‑ Bridges #118 and #119 on U.S. 54 located 0.40 mile east of the west U.S. 77/U.S. 54 junction, bridge repair, Wildcat Construction Co Inc & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Ks., $2,259,165.25.

Butler ‑ 77‑8 KA‑5079‑01 ‑ Bridge #172 over Walnut River Drainage on U.S. 77 located 5.12 miles north of the I‑35/U.S. 77 junction, bridge repair, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St Paul, Ks., $179,922.00.

Butler ‑ 54‑8 KA‑5243‑01 ‑ Bridges #005 and #006 over Whitewater River on U.S. 54 located 8.6 miles east of the Sedgwick county line, bridge repair, Bridges Inc., Newton, Ks., $884,292.75.

Butler ‑ 54‑8 KA‑5244‑01 ‑ Bridge #025 over Walnut River on U.S. 54 located 0.55 mile east of the north U.S. 77/U.S. 54 junction, bridge repair, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Ks., $531,433.50.

Cowley ‑ 77‑18 KA‑5245‑01 ‑ Bridge #075 over Rock Creek on U.S. 77 located 2.51 miles north of the north K‑15/U.S. 77 junction, bridge repair, PBX Corporation & Subsidiary, Sapulpa, Ok., $245,109.07.

Pawnee ‑ 19S‑73 KA‑5249‑01 ‑ Bridge #029 over the Arkansas River on K‑19 Spur located 0.13 mile north of K‑19, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $1,035,133.14.

Pawnee ‑ 56‑73 KA‑5251‑01 ‑ Bridge #003 over Pawnee River on U.S. 56 located 15.85 miles northeast of U.S. 183, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $261,999.25.

Sumner ‑ 44‑96 KA‑5247‑01 ‑ Bridge #094 over the Chikaskia River on K‑44 located approximately 1,003 feet west of K‑49, bridge repair, Wildcat Construction Co. Inc., & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Ks., $478,206.20.

District Six — Southwest

Meade ‑ 60 C‑4899‑01 ‑ Various minor collector roads in the county, signing, 102.0 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Ks., $41,852.50.

The following projects were approved from the April 17, 2019, letting.

Shawnee ‑ 89 U‑2316‑01 – Southwest Gage Boulevard from south of Southwest Emland Drive to just south of the east bound I‑70 exit ramp in Topeka, intersection improvement, Sunflower Paving Inc., Lawrence, Ks., $379,159.10.

Statewide ‑ 106 TE‑0402‑05 ‑ Flint Hills Nature Trail, Phase 5, special, 18.7 miles, Killough Construction Inc., Ottawa, Ks., $3,823,496.54.

Jackson ‑ 43 C‑4914‑01 ‑ From 3.0 miles north and 0.5 mile west of Delia over Sullivan Creek, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, Reece Construction Company Inc., Salina, Ks., $299,711.90.