2019-20 Fall and Winter KSHSAA Championship sites selected

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has selected the following venues to host respective championship events for the fall and winter seasons during the 2019-20 school year:

Girls Tennis (October 18-19)

6A – Topeka Washburn Rural @ Kossover Tennis Center

5A – Pittsburg HS

4A – Wellington HS @ TH Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield

3-2-1A – PV KC Christian HS @ Harmon Park, PV

Girls Golf (October 21-22)

6A – Hutchinson, Carey Park Golf Course

5A – Emporia Municipal Golf Course

4A – Hesston Golf Course

3-1A – Salina Municipal Golf Course

Gymnastics – (October 26)

All Classes – Olathe South HS

Volleyball (November 1-2)

6A and 5A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Events Center

4A and 3A – Hutchinson, Sports Arena

2A and 1A – Dodge City, United Wireless Arena

Cross Country (November 2)

6A, 5A and 3A – Lawrence, Rim Rock Farm

4A, 2A and 1A – Wamego Country Club

Boys Soccer (November 8-9)

6A – Topeka, Hummer Sports Park

5A – Spring Hill HS

4-1A – Wichita, Stryker Complex

Gameday Spirit Showcase (November 23)

All Classes – Topeka, Expocentre

Football (November 30)

6A – Emporia State University, Welch Stadium

5A – Pittsburg State University

4A – Topeka, Hummer Sports Park

3A – Hutchinson CC – Gowans Stadium

2A – Salina, USD 305 District Stadium

1A – Fort Hays State, Lewis Field

Debate (January 17-18)

6A – Hutchinson High School

5A – Hutchinson High School

4-1A – Fort Scott High School

Boys Swimming and Diving (February 20-22)

6A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park

5-1A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park

Piano (February 22)

All Classes – Wichita State University

Girls Wrestling (February 27)

Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Boys Wrestling (February 28-29)

6A – Wichita, Hartman Arena

5A – Wichita, Hartman Arena

4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

3-1A – Fort Hays State University, Gross Memorial Coliseum

Bowling (March 5-6)

6A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (March 5)

5-1A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (March 6)

Boys and Girls Basketball (March 11-14)

6A – Wichita State University, Charles Koch Arena

5A – Emporia, White Auditorium

4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center

3A – Hutchinson, Hutchinson Sports Arena

2A – Manhattan, Kansas State University, Bramlage Coliseum

1A – Dodge City, United Wireless Arena

The KSHSAA is an association of member schools, whose purpose is to administer a program of interscholastic activities, festivals, clinics and contests among member schools. The KSHSAA offers state championships in eleven boys and eleven girls sports, and ten additional championships in music activities, debate, speech and drama, and scholars bowl. The Association is comprised of 354 senior high and 407 middle/junior high member schools. Member schools must be accredited and are both public and private schools.