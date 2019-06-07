2019-20 Fall and Winter KSHSAA Championship sites selected

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has selected the following venues to host respective championship events for the fall and winter seasons during the 2019-20 school year:
Girls Tennis (October 18-19)
6A – Topeka Washburn Rural @ Kossover Tennis Center
5A – Pittsburg HS
4A – Wellington HS @ TH Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield
3-2-1A – PV KC Christian HS @ Harmon Park, PV
Girls Golf (October 21-22)
6A – Hutchinson, Carey Park Golf Course
5A – Emporia Municipal Golf Course
4A – Hesston Golf Course
3-1A – Salina Municipal Golf Course
Gymnastics – (October 26)
All Classes – Olathe South HS
Volleyball (November 1-2)
6A and 5A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Events Center
4A and 3A – Hutchinson, Sports Arena
2A and 1A – Dodge City, United Wireless Arena
Cross Country (November 2)
6A, 5A and 3A – Lawrence, Rim Rock Farm
4A, 2A and 1A – Wamego Country Club
Boys Soccer (November 8-9)
6A – Topeka, Hummer Sports Park
5A – Spring Hill HS
4-1A – Wichita, Stryker Complex
Gameday Spirit Showcase (November 23)
All Classes – Topeka, Expocentre
Football (November 30)
6A – Emporia State University, Welch Stadium
5A – Pittsburg State University
4A – Topeka, Hummer Sports Park
3A – Hutchinson CC – Gowans Stadium
2A – Salina, USD 305 District Stadium
1A – Fort Hays State, Lewis Field
Debate (January 17-18)
6A – Hutchinson High School
5A – Hutchinson High School
4-1A – Fort Scott High School
Boys Swimming and Diving (February 20-22)
6A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park
5-1A, Topeka, Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park
Piano (February 22)
All Classes – Wichita State University
Girls Wrestling (February 27)
Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Boys Wrestling (February 28-29)
6A – Wichita, Hartman Arena
5A – Wichita, Hartman Arena
4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center
3-1A – Fort Hays State University, Gross Memorial Coliseum
Bowling (March 5-6)
6A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (March 5)
5-1A – Wichita, Northrock Lanes (March 6)
Boys and Girls Basketball (March 11-14)
6A – Wichita State University, Charles Koch Arena
5A – Emporia, White Auditorium
4A – Salina, Tony’s Pizza Event Center
3A – Hutchinson, Hutchinson Sports Arena
2A – Manhattan, Kansas State University, Bramlage Coliseum
1A – Dodge City, United Wireless Arena
The KSHSAA is an association of member schools, whose purpose is to administer a program of interscholastic activities, festivals, clinics and contests among member schools. The KSHSAA offers state championships in eleven boys and eleven girls sports, and ten additional championships in music activities, debate, speech and drama, and scholars bowl. The Association is comprised of 354 senior high and 407 middle/junior high member schools. Member schools must be accredited and are both public and private schools.