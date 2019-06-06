Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Sale tossed a three-hitter for his third career shutout, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers drove in three runs apiece, and the Boston Red Sox trounced the woeful Kansas City Royals 8-0. Sale’s dominant performance was summed up by the eighth inning, when the seven-time All-Star struck out the side on nine pitches his second immaculate inning of the year.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The scheduled game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of rain. It will be made up Aug. 31 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas center Sedona Prince, one of the nation’s top recruits, says she is transferring after sitting out last season with a leg injury. The 6-foot-7 Prince was a high school all-American and key player in a Texas 2017 recruiting class that was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation. But she broke her leg while playing for the under-18 US national team at the Women’s Americas Championship in Mexico City and never played for the Longhorns.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Safety Derrek Pitts is looking to transfer from West Virginia following a similar move by All-Big 12 safety Kenny Robinson. West Virginia football spokesman confirms that Pitts has joined Robinson in putting put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database. Pitts started two games last season and finished with 27 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups. The departures of Pitts and Robinson would leave the Mountaineers especially thin at safety.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 3-point line is moving back in men’s college basketball. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced the arc will be moved to 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches for the 2019-20 season, matching the international distance. The change will not go into effect in Division II and III until 2020-21 due to the potential financial impact on schools. The 3-point line was last moved in 2008-09, extending a foot to 20 feet, 9 inches. The women’s line will stay the same.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The Toronto Raptors have a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals after weathering Stephen Curry’s playoff career-high 47 points in a 123-109 decision over the Golden State Warriors. Kawi Leonard scored 30 points for the Raptors, who shot 52% and nailed 17 3-pointers. Kyle Lowry hit five treys while scoring 23 points, and Danny Green scored all 18 of his points from beyond the arc.

PHOENIX (AP) _ The Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak is over after David Peralta’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th gave Arizona a 3-2 victory. Eduardo Escobar led off the 11th with a triple and scored the deciding run that allowed the Diamondbacks to avoid a three-game sweep and end the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak. Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda left the game with a 2-1 lead after allowing just two hits while striking out seven over five innings.

CHICAGO (AP) _ David Bote was the star in the Cubs’ 9-8 win over the Rockies, going 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and a career-high seven RBIs. Bote keyed a five-run sixth with a three-run double that put Chicago up 8-3 and helped the Cubs take a one-game lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central. Nolan Arenado ran his hitting streak to 15 games and drove in two, but Colorado dropped its second straight since an eight-game winning streak.

TORONTO (AP) _ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer off Zack Britton in a five-run eighth inning that pushed the Toronto Blue Jays past the New York Yankees, 11-7. Brandon Drury and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back homers against Luis Cessa in the eighth, one inning after Teoscar Hernández laced a two-out, two-run double to get Toronto within 7-6. The Yankees suffered their third straight loss despite DJ LeMahieu’s three-run blast and four RBIs.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Jordan Luplow and Roberto Pérez homered in the seventh to put the Cleveland Indians ahead for good in a 9-7 victory against the Minnesota Twins. Luplow’s two-run shot tied it before Pérez went deep to make it 8-7. Francisco Lindor also homered and José Ramirez had three RBIs for the Indians, who trailed 5-1 after 2 ½ innings.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Chi White Sox 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 11 N-Y Yankees 7

Final Cleveland 9 Minnesota 7

Final Tampa Bay 4 Detroit 0

Final Texas 2 Baltimore 1, 12 Innings

Final Boston 8 Kansas City 0

Final L-A Angels 10 Oakland 9

Final Seattle 14 Houston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 San Diego 5

Final Arizona 3 L-A Dodgers 2, 11 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 7 Atlanta 4

Final N-Y Mets 7 San Francisco 0

Final Miami 8 Milwaukee 3

Final Chi Cubs 9 Colorado 8

Cincinnati at St. Louis 8:15 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 123 Golden State 109