Suspect in shots fired incident at K-State Foundation building identified

MANHATTAN — The suspect arrested in connection with the May 9 shots fired incident at the KSU Foundation building has been identified as Erin Trent Boykin, 23, of Junction City, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond on requested charges of attempted murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony, criminal damage to property; without consent value < $1000, aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of firearm; recklessly at occupied dwelling, according to the report.

Police determined that the individuals involved in the incident are not connected to the university.

The May 9 incident began on the east side of Manhattan off campus and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. There were no injuries.

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the May 9 shots fired incident at the KSU Foundation at Kimball and Denison avenues, according to a media release from K-State.

The suspect is currently detained at the Riley County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm. Additional charges may be pursued. This is an ongoing investigation and names will not be released at this time.

Police determined that the individuals involved in the incident are not connected to the university.

The May 9 incident began on the east side of Manhattan off campus and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. There were no injuries.